Singers from the Hawaii Opera Theatre’s (HOT) Resident Studio Ensemble will perform at Kihei Public Library on Tuesday, April 30th. They’ll sing a variety of classical favorites for the public to enjoy. Here’s your chance to hear word-class, professional opera singers in an intimate community-minded setting. Free. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; librarieshawaii.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Opera Theatre
