Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, October 18th. Without a doubt, the U.S. jazz scene has been majorly influenced by many Cuban jazz musicians. Harold Lopez-Nussa is one of the brightest lights on Havana’s jazz scene, and now you can see him perform on Maui with his band. Here’s an exciting show for the Maui jazz community! $30-$65 and half-price for 12 and under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC