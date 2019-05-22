HAPA will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, May 26th. Reuniting after 17 years, here’s a super rare chance to see the original band members, Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali’i, togther. Together, they’re one of the most recognized names in Hawaiian music, and now you can see them on stage at the MACC. Hear original ballads like Ka Uluwehi O Ke Kai, Lei Pikake, He’eia, and more. $35-$65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

