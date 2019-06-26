HAPA at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

HAPA will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, June 30th. Due to popularity, this is HAPA’s third show of the season. Hana hou! Reunited after 17 years, the original duo (Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali’i) will be bringing their original sound back to the MACC’s stage. HAPA’s music is regarded as one of the most groundbreaking sounds in Hawaiian music, and all are sure to enjoy an amazing evening. $35, $45, $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

