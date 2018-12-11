Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Historic Iao Theater

Handel’s Messiah will be at Historic Iao Theater on Saturday, December 15th and Sunday, December 16th. Presented by the Maui Chamber Orchestra, this uplifting holiday concert will express the ultimate message of Peace on Earth. $27 – $55. Saturday: 7:30-9:30pm, and Sunday from 3-5pm. There will also be a talk story with the artists on Sunday at 1:30pm (free to all Sunday ticket holders). Historic Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; mauichamberorchestra.org
photo courtesy of Lotus Dancer
