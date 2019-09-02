Halemanu at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Halemanu will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, September 6th. Halemanu is Kanaka Maoli, and can trace his Hawaiian heritage back 800 years. He’s known for his expressive vocals, and fingers that dance over ‘ukulele strings. Enjoy a beautiful evening of music and Hawaiian culture with his “jazz infused rock and roll with Hawaiian soul.” $23-$43+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Lisa Villiarimo

