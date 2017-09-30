You won’t want to miss the Gypsy Pacific Dinner Show at Mulligan’s on the Blue on Friday, Oct. 6. Gypsy Pacific is composed of Maui musicians Tom Conway, Willy Wainwright, Marcus Johnson and Phil Benoit. They’ll perform an exciting set fused with multiple talents, passionate ballads, island swing and Gypsy Jazz. This is a great event for Maui music lovers, a dinner date or a night out with friends. $39. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Tom Conway
