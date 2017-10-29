Gypsy Pacific Dinner Show at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea

A Gypsy Pacific Dinner Show will be at Mulligan’s on the Blue on Saturday, Nov. 4. The monthly dinner features live music with the newly reunited Gypsy Pacific crew: Tom Conway, Phil Benoit, Marcus Johnson and Willy Wainwright. Enjoy a delicious dinner accompanied by an instrumental collection of island swing and Gypsy Jazz. Reservations required. Show is $25, Dinner and Show is $44. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-250-8288; Mulligansontheblue.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Gypsy Pacific
