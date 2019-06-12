The Guitar and Ukulele Masters Showcase will be at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, June 19th. The show will feature a host of incredible musicians including George Kahumoku Jr., Led Kaapana, Jeff Peterson, Herb Ohta, Jr., James Hill, and Peter deAquino. Dinner and a show options are available by making reservations through the Sea House Restaurant. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at the Sea House Restaurant. Doors: 6:45pm. Show: 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Del-Uks

