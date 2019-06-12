Maui Time

Guitar and Ukulele Masters Showcase at Napili Kai Beach Resort

The Guitar and Ukulele Masters Showcase will be at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, June 19th. The show will feature a host of incredible musicians including George Kahumoku Jr., Led Kaapana, Jeff Peterson, Herb Ohta, Jr., James Hill, and Peter deAquino. Dinner and a show options are available by making reservations through the Sea House Restaurant. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at the Sea House Restaurant. Doors: 6:45pm. Show: 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

