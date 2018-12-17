See Gretchen Rhodes & The Houseshakers at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Friday, December 21st. Rhodes has been on a whirlwind international tour with Dave Mason and Steve Cropper. Now, she’s back home to Maui and ready to once again light up the stage at Fleetwood’s. Hear her alongside The Houseshakers for an evening of wild vocals, bluesy tunes, and straight up rock n’ roll. 7-10pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

photo credit Amorphia Photography