Gina Sala’s ‘SOME enCHANTing EVENING’ will be at Makawao Union Church on Sunday, January 27th. For her second annual concert, Sala will be joined by Daniel Paul. This is sure to be one of the most amazing spiritual concerts of the year. Guests can also enjoy desserts and chai by Shamapriya starting at 5:30pm. Advance tickets are available at Maui Kombucha (Ha‘iku), MacNet (Kahului), and Monsoon (Kihei). $35 at the door. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Ginasalas.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Gina Sala