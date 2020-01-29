Gina Salā: Some EnCHANTing Maui Evening at Makawao Union Church

Gina Salā: Some EnCHANTing Maui Evening will be at Makawao Union Church on Sunday, February 2nd. Salā is back on Maui for her third consecutive annual concert, and this year she’ll be joined by Daniel Paul and Don Lax. The evening will feature the sacred music of India with beautiful vocals and the mesmerizing sounds of tabla, violin, and harmonica. There’ll also be desserts and chai tea available for purchase from Shamapriya. $25 advance tickets are on Eventbrite, or $35 cash at the door. Doors open at 6pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave.); Ginasalas.com

