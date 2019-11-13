George Kahumoku Jr.’s Slack Key Show will feature Jeff Patterson at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, November 20th. Patterson is known as one of the most versatile slack key virtuosos in the world, and he’ll light up the stage alongside George Kahumoku Jr. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner: 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show starts at 7:30pm, and the doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Jeff Patterson- Slack key Guitar Virtuoso

