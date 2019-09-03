George Kahumoku Jr.’s Slack Key Show with Brother Noland at Napili Kai Beach Resort

George Kahumoku Jr.’s Slack Key Show will feature Brother Noland at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, September 11th. For this week’s show, guests can enjoy the smooth sounds of Noland, known as the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” This is sure to be an amazing evening with a fusion of Hawaiian and reggae music, plus another magical Maui sunset! $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Show at 7:30pm, doors open at 6:45pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 L Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Noland K. Conjugacion

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events