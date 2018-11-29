George Kahumoku Jr. releases two discs with Kickstarter campaign

Uncle George Kahumoku, Jr. is releasing a long awaited instructional DVD as part of a new Kickstarter campaign – one of two new projects fans can pre-order to support the Grammy Award-winning slack key guitar master.

The first project available through the Kickstarter campaign is a new CD collection called Reminiscing: An Anthology of Favorites. The collection comes mostly from Kahumoku’s early recordings. It also contains two unreleased bonus tracks: “Unchained Melody” with Uncle George singing in Hawaiian with his 12-string slack key guitar, accompanied by Daniel Ho on ‘ukulele; and “Lokomaika‘i” (“Amazing Grace”), in which Uncle George sings and plays guitar while accompanied by Grammy-winning protege Daniel Ho on piano.

Four songs on the CD are popular originals and six are traditional Hawaiian. The performances are mostly duets including songs with Kahumoku’s son, Keoki, his brother, Moses, the great Norton Buffalo, and Ho. The disc also includes the song “Muliwai,” a treasured recording of George’s father.

The second project is Kahumoku’s long-awaited Slack Key ‘Ukulele instructional DVD. The DVD is perfect for beginners and intermediate players alike and is a great introduction to this unique and easy-to-play ʻukulele tuning, according to the campaign. The DVD features more than 70 minutes of split-screen instruction.

Kahumoku is enticing his fans to fund these projects with a wide variety of rewards; Kickstarter supporters will be the first to receive the two discs as soon as they are available in early December. Uncle George is also rewarding supporters with VIP reserved “Patron of the Arts” front row seats to a future slack key show, George’s original artwork, special CD sets, coffee gift bags, and more. The top reward, for a $3000 pledge, is a private concert anywhere in Hawai‘i, along with a physical and digital copy of the new album.

As of press time, the campaign has raised $18,656 of its $30,000 goal. The projects will be funded only if the goal is reached by December 3.

To support the campaign, visit Kickstarter.com/projects/georgekahumokujr/reminiscing-hawaiian-slack-key-guitar. The Kahumoku ‘ohana points out that these projects will be available just in time for holiday gifting.