See George Kahumoku Jr. and his Slack Key Show Ohana at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, August 23rd. This week’s slack key ‘ohana features the combined musical talents of George Kahumoku, Jr., Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, Max Angel, and Wainani Kealoha. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Doors open at 6:45pm. Show starts at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Lahaina); Slackkeyshow.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/George Kahumoku Jr.
