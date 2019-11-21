George Kahumoku Jr. and his Slack Key Show Ohana at Napili Kai Beach Resort

George Kahumoku Jr. and his Slack Key Show Ohana will be at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, November 27th. Enjoy dinner, sunset views, and hear the whole ‘ohana play together. Featured musicians include George Kahumoku, Jr., Peter deAquino, Sterling Seaton, and Max Angel. Wainani Kealoha will perform hula. $37.99-$45 for show only; $95 for dinner and show. Dinner at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant. Doors open at 6:45pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort Aloha Pavilion, (5900 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Lahaina); slackkeyshow.com

