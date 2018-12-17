Generations with Pat Simmons & Pat Simmons Jr. at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Generations with Pat Simmons & Pat Simmons Jr. will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, December 21st and Saturday, December 22nd. Due to popular demand, the community has two opportunities to see this father-son duo live on the MACC’s stage. Joining them will be special guests like John McFee (guitar, fiddle, pedal steel) of The Doobie Brothers, bass player Hutch Hutchinson, and drummer Marty Fera. $30 – $65. 7:30pm (both shows). Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC