General Fiyah and Three Houses Down at Lahaina Civic Center

General Fiyah and Three Houses Down will perform at the Lahaina Civic Center on Saturday, April 28. Join a musical celebration of Hawai‘i and New Zealand’s finest performing in collaboration. Bring the whole family to the Westside for a skankin’ night of roots, rock and reggae vibes. $25 pre-sale tickets are available at YNVU Clothing in Kahului and Mr. Sub’s in Lahaina. Presented by Cancer Kids of Hawai‘i. $75 VIP tickets are available online at Seetickets.us. 5:30pm. Lahaina Civic Center, (1840 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); Hifinest.com

Photo courtesy HI Finest