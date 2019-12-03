Ganga Giri & Mihirangi at Casanova Makawao

Hear Ganga Giri and Mihirangi at Casanova Makawao on Saturday, December 7th. Themed “Australia meets New Zealand,” here’s a rare night of music Upcountry. Ganga Giri is a didgeridoo virtuoso, and Mihirangi is known for her hypnotic and provocative sound. Blending their Indigenous talents, this is sure to be one of the most inspiring nights of music this year. They’ll be joined by beat box/soul-folk artist Dustin Thomas, and a portion of proceeds will benefit Mana’o Radio. 21+. 9:30pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; casanovamaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mama Mihirangi

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments