Future House Relief: Hurricane Benefit at Charley’s in Paia

A Future House Relief Hurricane Benefit will be at Charley’s on Friday, Sept. 29. Head to the North Shore for a night full of deep house, tech house and techno tracks with Del Gado and Lines 808. It’s all in support of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, so guests can dance and party to some seriously authentic house music in the spirit of fundraising. 21+. $10 donation. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon (149 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com
Photo of flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey: Chabad Lubavitch/Flickr
