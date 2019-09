There’s a Full Moon Silent Rave at Down the Hatch in Lahaina on Saturday, September 14th. It’s time to party under the full moon with headphones again! There’ll be two local DJs providing the beats, and you can choose which station to full moon groove to. 21+. $5 headset rental. 10pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900.

photo courtesy of Flickr/Rachel Kramer

