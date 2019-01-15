Check out Friday Sessions with DJ Del Sol at Paia Bay Coffee Bar on Friday, January 18th. Del Sol is definitely one of the most incredible DJs on Maui, known as a party aficionado and facilitator of FUN. From downtempo to world grooves, soul, and deep house music, the night is sure to be a perfect destination to chill out with friends, enjoy aloha Friday pau hana, and hear some solid music on Maui’s North Shore. 5:00pm. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Del Sol