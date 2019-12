Check out Friday Night Vinyl with DJ Boomshot at Mala Ocean Tavern on Friday, December 20th. It’s sure to be an oceanfront party with Boomshot spinning strictly vinyl! Here’s a great place to go this weekend for late night dining, libations, and a chance to meet new friends. 10pm. Mala Ocean Tavern, (1307 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-9394; malaoceantavern.com

photo credit Brian Berkowitz

