Friday DJ Sessions with Bass Nymph at Paia Bay Coffee Bar

Check out DJ Sessions at Paia Bay Coffee Bar on Friday, January 4th. For this edition, look forward to beats and grooves by Bass Nymph. She’s affiliated with Destination Maui Jungle, Sub.Mission Hawaii, and Abysmal Entities Archive. Her music “navigates mystic dreamscapes” with a fusion of drum n bass, grime, dubstep, garage, breaks, bass, and world music. Should be pretty cool! Free. Paia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Bass Nymph
