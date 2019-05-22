The FRESH Glow Party will be at Lava Rock Bar in Kihei on Sunday, May 26th. Hosted by Big Tom Presents, the event is a fundraiser for Aloha Maui Pride Festival. Big Tom is bringing world-famous DJ Phil B from San Francisco to Maui. The event will feature the best vibes, best music, and the best style for a Maui black-light party like no other! LED light show included. All are encouraged to attend. Here’s your chance to hear one of the most famous SF DJs doing his thing on Maui! GLOW-ing giveaways will be available for the first 75 people in line. Here’s your chance to dance your ʻokole off and support Maui Pride. 21+. $10. Doors open at 9pm. Lava Rock Bar & Grill, (1945 S Kihei Rd.); 808-633-2080.

photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Phil B

