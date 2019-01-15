There’s a Fleetwood Mac Tribute with Dancehall Days at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Friday, January 18th. Dancehall Days has been thrilling audiences all over the U.S., England, and the Bahamas. They’ll be performing every song off of the Rumours album, plus a myriad of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits. Here’s a perfect Maui show, at the perfect Maui venue! Go online for more info. Show starts at 9pm. Fleetwood’s on Front Street, (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Dancehall Days