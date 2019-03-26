There’s Five Kanekoa Shows on Maui from Saturday, March 30th until the end of April. Kanekoa, the Hawaiian-reggae-folk-rock Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winners, will be busting out some serious musical vibes around Maui Nui in the upcoming month. Depending on the show, they’ll be joined by more Maui musical sensations including Bluegrass & Beyond, Natalie Robles, and Patrick Travis. Schedule: 3/30 – Maui Coffee Attic at 6pm; 4/5 & 4/19 – Nalu’s South Shore Grill at 8:30pm; 4/20 – 420 Festival at Veterans of Foreign War in Kihei at 3pm; 4/21 – Casanova Makawao at 3pm. (They’re also playing on 5/29 at Shops at Wailea at 12pm); kanekoaband.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kanekoa

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events