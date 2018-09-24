Fighting Cancer with Grace Benefit at Mulligan’s on the Blue

The Fighting Cancer with Grace Benefit will happen at Mulligans on the Blue on Friday, September 28th. The fundraiser is a 100 percent benefit concert for Cynthia Clark, a Maui resident that’s currently fighting cancer. The evening will feature a star studded lineup of local musicians like Soul Kitchen, Eric Gilliom, Amy Hanaiali‘i, Lily Meola, Tom Conway, Gina Martinelli, Cheryl Rae, Elua Kane, Merv Oana, plus more surprise guests. $20. 6-10pm. Mulligans on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Cynthia Clark
