Check out the Fast Freddy’s Blues House Party & Show at GIGS Place in Kihei on Monday, September 23rd.The event is presented by Fast Freddy Sims, a blues musician from the SF Bay Area. Enjoy an incredible and unforgettable night of blues music in an intimate environment. Here’s some cool music to hear in South Maui this week! $10. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd # 106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; gigsplacemaui.com
photo credit Shooting Stars Maui
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
