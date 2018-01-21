Far Too Loud with #Poundtown at Da Warehouse Maui

The Far Too Loud with #Poundtown show at Da Warehouse Maui on Saturday, Jan. 27 will be a high-energy event with aggressive funk, big bass lines, crazy edits and intricate production skills. Far Too Loud (aka Oli Cash) is known for their hi-tech, dance-floor-destroying-music. From breakbeats to dirty electro-house and bass music, this night will be full of bangers! $10-40. 9pm. Da Warehouse Maui, (200 Waiehu Beach Rd., Wailuku); 808-688-8008; Dawarehousemaui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Poundtown Presents
