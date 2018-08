The Exiles will play at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Saturday, August 25th. The Exiles are a group of Maui’s most rockin’ musicians. Their show will be a tribute to the music of the Rolling Stones! Enjoy a lively night that includes percussion, horns, back up singers, and a stage full of good times. $25. 6-10pm. Mulligans on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mulligans on the Blue