Eric Gilliom’s ‘White Hawaiian Show’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Eric Gilliom’s ‘White Hawaiian’ show will be back at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th. After his debut show sold out this past November, Gilliom returns for a hana hou of his one-man show. He’ll explore identity through the lens of local culture and Hawaiian history. $25-$35+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

