Ekolu’s 20th Anniversary at War Memorial

Ekolu’s 20th Anniversary Celebration will be at War Memorial on Saturday, November 9th. The night will surely be an anniversary to remember with a line-up of Hawai‘i’s top musicians like Lahaina Grown, Braddah Waltah & Loeka Longakit, Kohomua, Ho’aikane, Three Plus, SpenceJah, Rod Da Fire, Micah G, and Mahkess. Find tickets on Eventbrite. $30-$100. Doors open at 4pm. War Memorial Events Arena, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); eventbrite.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Ekolu Music
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
