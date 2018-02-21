Edgar Winter Group and The Rick Derringer Band Tribute to Johnny Winter Hawaii Tour ‘2018

Blues Bear Hawaii presents The Edgar Winter Group and the Rick Derringer Band to perform live in the Maui Arts and Cultural Center‘s Castle Theater on Thursday, March 1 for their Tribute to Johnny Winter Hawaii Tour ‘2018. Edgar Winter is best known for his million-selling hit singles, “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride.” He will share the stage with fellow rock legend, Rick Derringer of the McCoys, famous for his #1 hit, “Hang On Sloopy,” and his solo smashes, “Rock and Roll Hootchie Koo,” “Still Alive and Well,” and “Teenage Love Affair.” You will not want to miss this double concert tribute to Johnny Winter. Tickets $46-$91. Doors: 7pm. Show: 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center – Castle Theater, (One Cameron Way, Kahului) 808-242-SHOW (7469); Mauiarts.org; Bluesbearhawaii.com

Photo: Blue Bear Hawaii