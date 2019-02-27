Join the Ebb & Flow Ensemble at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, March 3rd. The concert will feature a collection of world-renowned musicians and composers. Hear and see Ignace Jang on violin, Susan Chan Chang on cello, Robert Pollack on the piano, and more. They’ll present contemporary American works, compositions from Korea, and there’ll also be a preview of Tom Vendetti’s new film featuring His Holiness the Dalai Lama.. $30. 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC