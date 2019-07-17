Maui Time




Ebb & Flow Arts 20th Anniversary at Makawao Union Church

Ebb & Flow Arts is celebrating their 20th Anniversary at Makawao Union Church on Sunday, July 21st. Everyone is invited to join in community and enjoy music by renowned guest pianist Adam Tendler. Featured works include George Walker’s “Sonata #3,” Arthur Berger’s “One Part Inventions,” Luciano Berio’s “Sequenza IV,” and music by Johanna Beyer, John Cage, and Bo Nillson. Donations will be accepted. Free. 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-876-1854; ebbandflowarts.org

photo courtesy of Robert Pollack

