The Violin Synergy Festival will be at various Maui locations from Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6. Presented by Ebb and Flow Arts, the concerts will showcase leading members of the San Francisco Symphony’s first violin section; Sarn Oliver, Mariko Smiley, Melissa Kleinbart and Yun Chu. They’ll be performing originals and EandFA-commissioned works from Bela Bartok, Luciano Berio, Witold Lutoslawski, Pelarin Bacos, Robert Pollock, Lauren Vendervelden, Bertolt Hummel and Joyce Orenstein. All events are free. Friday, Aug. 4: 6:30pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org; Saturday, Aug. 5: 4pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org; Sunday, Aug. 6: 4pm. Keawalai Congregational Church, (5300 Makena Rd.); 808-879-5557; Keawalai.org
Photo courtesy Robert Pollock
Comments