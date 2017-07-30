E Walea with Kalani Pe`a at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

E Walea with Kalani Pe`a will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Saturday, Aug. 5. Not only is Kalani Pe`a a Grammy winner, but he also won Na Hoku Hanohano’s 40th annual Best Contemporary Album of the Year award for E Walea. Kalani will perform an array of tunes that spans from Hawaiian music to contemporary, new originals and some favorites by Joe Cocker, Luther Vandross and Heatwave. The concert will also feature hula and Hawaiian falsetto sensation Kason Gomes. $30. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC