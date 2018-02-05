Doric String Quartet at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Doric String Quartet will take the stage at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center this Sunday Feb. 11. Firmly established as the leading British string quartet of its generation, the quartet has received enthusiastic responses from audiences and critics across the globe. The group includes Alex Redington and Jonathan Stone on violin, Helene Clement on viola and John Myerscough on cello. $12-65. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy the MACC