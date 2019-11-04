Donovan Frankenreiter Tour at Charleys Restaurant & Saloon in Paia

The Donovan Frankenreiter Tour hits Charleys Restaurant & Saloon in Pa‘ia on Thursday, November 7th and Friday, November 8th. Donovan will be performing favorites and songs off his newest album, Bass & Drum Tracks. These two shows are sure to be jammin’ time on Maui’s North Shore, so get your tickets before it sells out! 21+. $36+. Doors open at 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Donovan Frankenreiter

