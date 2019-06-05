DJs Furroshus and Q Da Hypeman will perform live at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, June 8th. These former “Party Rock” DJs will bring the heat to Lahaina Town! This is definitely not a show to be missed, so make sure to attend for some EDM-centric, Top 40 mixing-party-pumping-vibes that will still have you vibrating one day later. Maui, don’t sleep on this one! Opening set by DJ Casey Jones. Early-bird tickets are available on Eventbrite. 21+. $15. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Q Da Hypeman

