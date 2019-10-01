DJ Z-Trip at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

DJ Z-Trip will perform at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, October 5th. Back by popular demand, here’s your chance to hear “America’s Best DJ” in an intimate venue. Get down to legendary Z-Trip on Maui with big beats and a fusion of old school hip-hop, house, mash-ups, reggae, funk, drum and bass, and more. Tickets are on Eventbrite. 21+. $25-$35. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; facebook.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ DJ Z-Trip

