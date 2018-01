DJ Travis Emmons will be at The Dirty Monkey on Saturday, Jan. 27. Born and raised in Las Vegas, Emmons has been cultivating his professional DJ skills for years. He made his mark in cities like Los Angeles, Miami and San Diego, and now you can look forward to a night on the dance floor with his bass beats and energetic sets. Opening sets by DJ Collelo. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Travis Emmons