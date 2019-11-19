DJ Tony Arzadon at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

DJ Tony Arzadon will be at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Friday, November 22nd. The “Winter of House” is in full swing, so make sure to head to the West Side to get your dance on this weekend. Hailing from Chicago, Arzadon will be bringing that bass-in-you-face music he’s known for. The night will be opened by Maui House Collective DJs Benjamin Jay and Dustin Roberts. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

