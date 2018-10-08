DJ Stellar at Mulligan’s on the Blue

DJ Stellar will be at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Saturday, October 13th. DJ Stellar is regarded as one of the fastest rising producers of electronic music on the West Coast. His energy is most definitely addictive and contagious, so get ready for some big room and heavy bass beats. Trent Not, Pash-Sean, and riri haki will open up the show, and a portion of every Pau Vodka drink purchased will go to the Pacific Cancer Foundation. $20. 6:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Stellar