DJ & Producer Trent Cantrelle at Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

DJ and Producer Trent Cantrelle will be at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, August 3rd. As part of Maui’s Summer of House, house music lovers should head to Lahaina for another unforgettable night of dancing. Trent Cantrelle is a true DJ! He’s known for his extended sets, and specializing in the art of “dance floor storytelling that blurs the lines between techno and house.” Opening sets by Maui House Collective DJs. 21+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Trent Cantrelle

