DJ Marques Wyatt of Deep LA will be back at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, November 16th. As part of the Winter of House music series, Wyatt will be back in Lahaina with those deep house vibes and infectious smiles he’s known for. He’s only here once a year, so make sure to get your tickets early, and invite all your friends out for the best dance night of the year! Earlybird tickets are on Eventbrite. 21+. $20+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Marques Wyatt

