DJ Marques Wyatt will be at The Dirty Monkey on Friday, Feb. 16. Wyatt is one of the most legendary, influential and respected house music DJs of our time. Hailing from Los Angeles, Wyatt has been playing his soulful sets around the globe for more than 25 years. He’ll be joined by DJ Scotty Boy. Make sure to get your tickets in advance on Eventbrite. 21+. $10-25. 8pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 909-419-6268; Marqueswyattonmaui.eventbrite.com

Photo: Galen Oakes