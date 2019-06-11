DJ Mark Farina will play two shows on Maui on Thursday, June 13th and Saturday, June 15th. Mark Farina is a house music trailblazer who’s internationally famous for his underground DJ style, productions, and more. For over three decades he’s been a source responsible for the growing house music community. Check out one (or both) of his shows this week! His shows will be opened up by Maui House Collective DJs. 6/13: $25. 8:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; 6/15: $25. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; hitidenation.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mark Farina

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events