Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Music / DJ Mark Farina Plays Two Shows on Maui

DJ Mark Farina Plays Two Shows on Maui

by 1 Comment

DJ Mark Farina will play two shows on Maui on Thursday, June 13th and Saturday, June 15th. Mark Farina is a house music trailblazer who’s internationally famous for his underground DJ style, productions, and more. For over three decades he’s been a source responsible for the growing house music community. Check out one (or both) of his shows this week! His shows will be opened up by Maui House Collective DJs. 6/13: $25. 8:30pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; 6/15: $25. 9pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; hitidenation.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mark Farina 

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Comments

comments

  • adrienne

    1 yr before I decided to stop my prior job and I am extremely joyful nowadays…. I started out doing the job on-line, for a business I found on-line, for a few hrs every day, and I get paid even more than I did on my office workplace job… My pay-check for prior 30 days was $9,000… The best thing regarding it is the extra spare time I acquired for my babies…and that the single requirement for this job is basic typing and also having access to internet service… I am in a position to devote quality time with my loved ones or friends and take care of my kids as well as going on family holiday with them very frequently. Don’t skip this opportunity and try to take action quick. Give it a look, what it is about… pabbinghomework.shopping.hn